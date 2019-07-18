KRON4 Morning Buzz: Ayesha Curry busts a move to celebrate restaurant opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Giants surging during the second half of the season. They sweep the Colorado Rockies and have 40 runs in the last four games.

The Oakland A’s are also on a roll by beating the Seattle Mariners with a slew of home run-fueled offense. The East Bay team has now homered at least once in the last 17 games.

Ayesha Curry posted a video of herself doing the milly rock dance celebrating her fourth restaurant opening. Online trolls took the internet to hate on the video, but her husband, Steph Curry, shut them down.

Without breaking a sweat, Hossein Ensan of Germany walked away with a cool $10 million after winning the World Series of Poker. To compare, winners of the British Open and Wimbledon get $1.9 Million and $2.9 Million, respectively.

New reports are coming out that the popular FaceApp that turns you older is linked to a Russian company which can now access your information through the app. Popular celebrities, such as The Jonas Brothers, Dwayne Wade and Steph Curry, have already posted using the app.