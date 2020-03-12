Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coronavirus concerns impact everyday life

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As cornavirus spreads around the world daily life is starting to be disrupeted.

The NBA has cancelled its season after two players contracted the virus.

New video shows Rudy Gobert touching media mics just days before testing positive for coronavirus.

The NHL continues to standby its decision to play games without fans, as the Giants and A’s cancel the Bay Bridge series.

Tom Hanks announced he has contracted the virus in Australia.

An Italian soccer player held up a sign of hope after scoring a goal.

