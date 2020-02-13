Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Crocs and KFC collab and release hottest fashion item of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Coronavirus concerns hamper Tokyo 2020 Olympic expectations.

The A’s and Giants pitchers and catchers report for spring training.

Tampa Bay Buckeneers quarterback Jameis Winston threw 30 interceptions this year, the most by any quarterback since 1988.

Crocs and KFC team up for the hottest collab of 2020, revealing a new fried chicken pattern for the comfy shoes.

