KRON4 Morning Buzz: Giants resume workouts at Oracle

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for the Giants!
The team resumed workouts at Oracle Park Wednesday after their COVID-19 test results came back negative.
The entire team was tested after two members of the staff tested positive on Monday.
Brandon Belt was a walking boot at practice, dealing with some foot pain, while Buster Posey was out for personal reasons.
Manager Gabe Kapler said he’s excited by what he’s seeing on the field.
If all goes to plan, the Giants are scheduled to play ball July 23 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
