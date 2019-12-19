Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Klay Thompson gets assist from fellow splash brother at toy drive

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – E.J. Smith, son of famous NFL player Emmitt Smith, signs to play football at Stanford.

Klay Thompson needed an assist from fellow splash brother when kids at an Oakland gift drive asked if Steph Curry was coming. Luckily the star picked up his teammates facetime call, or else there “woulda been anarchy up in the assembly hall,” Thompson joked.

Philadelphia Flyers’s mascot, Gritty, pies a fan in the stands.

The wiener dog parade takes the internet by storm.

With more SFO hold ups, Burger King is offering a free veggie burger when you show them a confirmation of your delay.

