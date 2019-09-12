KRON4 Morning Buzz: LAX officials confiscate faux NBA championship rings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The New York Mets route the Arizona Diamond Backs on the 18th anniversary of September 11th. The home team also sported custom red, white and blue cleats.

Antonio Brown moved to the Patriots amid rape allegations. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had no comment on their new teammate.

LAX officials confiscated 28 fake NBA championship rings. If real, the collection could have cost more than a half million dollars.

Lebron James loses claim to the term Taco Tuesday.

A perceived swim suit violation is overruled.

Serena Williams debuts her women’s fashion line with her child at New York fashion week.