KRON4 Morning Buzz: Pat Patterson dies at 79

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pat Patterson, the first openly gay WWE wrestler, died of cancer at 79.

Two more Ravens players test positive for coronavirus. Despite this their game is still scheduled to go on.

The 49ers are stranded in Arizona where they will play the rest of their home games despite it being a bigger hot bed for the virus.

Two Warriors test positive for coronavirus as the team tries to get training camp up and running.

NBA teams unveil alternate jerseys with the Warriors donning “Oakland” across the chest.

