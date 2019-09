SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Oakland A’s win another crucial game in an attempt to secure a wildcard spot.

The Giants walk off against the Rockies.

Dating website Match.com is in hot water after users claim the website sent false matches that you had to pay to see.

Serena Williams fashion line impresses.

49er’s great Terrell Owen’s says his memorabilia was unlawfully auctioned off and is suing the storage company.

Samuel L. Jackson’s voice is now an option for your Alexa unit. Swearing optional.