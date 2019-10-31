KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steph breaks his hand, crushing Warriors hopes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After an already disappointing start, any hopes the Warriors had for this season were suddenly dashed when Steph Curry broke his hand on a drive to the basket, as the team falls to a 1-3 record.

BASKET BRAWL! The 76ers and Timberwolves duke it out on the court as a fight erupts between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

For the first time in history, the Washington Nationals are World Series Champions.

The 49ers continue their streak and remain undefeated.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden sarcastically critiques the NFL’s scheduling of the team which put them on the road for six weeks in a row.