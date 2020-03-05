KRON4 Morning Buzz: Steph Curry ready to return after hand injury

SAN FRANCSICO (KRON) – After spending most of the year out due to a hand injury, Steph Curry is set to make his return against the Raptors.

A New York Islanders player had to get 90 stitches after a skate came up from an opposing player an accidentally sliced his eye.

Mehgan Markle announces desire to land a superhero role.

Katy Perry revealed baby bump in new music video.