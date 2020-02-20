KRON4 Morning Buzz: The NFL deliberates longer seasons

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – NFL stars and legends weigh in on twitter as the NFL deliberates extending the regular season by one game.

Wilder and Fury weigh in gets testy as they two heavyweights are set to face off this weekend.

Just two days after his scary crash at the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman posted a video walking out of the hospital with his two children.

North Carolina State dominates Duke in upset win.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Steph Curry will come back this season as a gift to fans for sticking through this season.