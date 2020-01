SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tiger Woods reflects on his age at Torrey Pines tournament.

Coco Gauff makes history at the Australian Open by beating the defending champ Naomi Osaka, while Serena Williams struggled.

Katie Sowers will make history as the first openly gay women to coach in the Super Bowl.

The U.S. Department of Transportation weighs banning untrained emotional-support animals on flights as complaints skyrocket.