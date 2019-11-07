KRON4 Morning Buzz: University of Oklahoma student wins free tuition for a year

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – James Harden and the Rockets school a young Warriors squad.

The NBA launched its new streaming app where you can watch every game live, as well as past playoff games.

A lucky University of Oklahoma student won free tuition for a year after hitting a half court shot.

While the U of O student hit his shot, a Abilene Christian University student over threw his half court shot, proving that his talents might be better suited on the football field.

Derek Carr thew props to Chargers quarter back Philip Rivers, calling him “one of the best to ever play the game.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield saved his handle bars, saying he “didn’t deserve them.”