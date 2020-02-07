Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors look to the future with D’Angelo Russell trade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Warriors move D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline for Andrew Wiggins and draft picks, and indication the team is looking toward the future.

Even with a disappointing end to the season, the 49ers are confident they can bounce back next year.

Darya breaks down the Best Picture nominations for the Oscars.

