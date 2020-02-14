KRON4 Morning Buzz: WWII veteran receives 300,000 Valentines Day cards

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Houston Astros attempt to bush off cheating scandal as spring training begins.

Tiger Woods hits an eerie putt of 24 feet and eight inches as tributes continue around the world for Kobe Bryant.

Eric Paschall will be the only Warrior this year at the All-Star game.

A student who hit a $10,000 shot at a Northern Iowa basketball game will not receive the full amount after the insurance company changes the rules.

A World War II veteran received over 300,000 Valentines Day cards in an outpouring of love.