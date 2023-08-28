Starting September 1, 2023 KRON4 is becoming the Bay Area’s CW. Below is everything you need to know about the change.

New Newscasts

In addition to becoming the Bay Area’s CW, KRON4 is also the Bay Area’s Local News Station. Starting September 1, we’re adding new newscasts at 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. Our full newscast schedule can be viewed here.

New Network

As the Bay Area’s CW, KRON4 will have a new lineup of primetime programming seven days a week. This includes Inside the NFL as well as scripted and reality shows. The full CW Primetime schedule can be viewed here.

What about the Primetime Newscasts?

KRON4 will still be providing primetime news, streaming on the KRONon SmartTV App, the KRON4 Mobile App and KRON4.com between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. seven days a week. KRON4 News at 10 p.m. will still be available on broadcast.

Live Sports

Starting in September, KRON4 is the home of ACC College Football and Basketball. Also beginning in 2025, KRON4 will be the home of NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing. KRON4 is also the home of Raiders pre-season football. You can also get the latest sports analysis and highlights on KRON4’s Sports Night Live weeknights at 10:45 p.m.

How can I watch KRON4?

KRON4 is available in the San Francisco Bay Area through cable, satellite and streaming providers. We are also available on YoutubeTV and HuluTV. You can watch all of KRON4’s newscasts and additional streaming newscasts with the KRONon SmartTV App, available on Roku, AppleTV, or Amazon. Our stream is also available on KRON4.com and the KRON4 Mobile App on Android or iPhone.