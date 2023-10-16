(KRON) – KRON4 is still the Bay Area’s Primetime News Station, streaming every night at 8:00 p.m.

KRON4 is the only Bay Area news station bringing you primetime news seven days a week. That means more local news and weather to keep you informed, at a time that’s convenient for you. Join Grant Lodes and Noelle Bellow on weekdays and Dan Thorn on the weekends for the latest Bay Area breaking news and headlines.

KRON4 news in primetime is available on KRONon SmartTV Apps (Roku, AppleTV, or Amazon Firestick), the KRON4 Mobile App and KRON4.com in the video player above.

How do I watch KRON4 News in Primetime on my TV?

KRON4 News in Primetime is available on the KRONon SmartTV App on ROKU, AppleTV and FireTV. Simply download the KRONon App on your SmartTV device and launch the app.

Adding KRONon to your Roku device

Press Home on your Roku remote Scroll and select Store Search Channels and enter ‘KRONon” Select KRONon and Press OK on your remote Select Add channel Launch KRONon

Adding KRONon to your AppleTV

In the App Store on Apple TV, search for “KRONon” Select KRONon and ‘press the clickpad center (Siri Remote 2nd generation or later) or the touch surface (Siri Remote 1st generation) to begin downloading. Launch KRONon from your homescreen.

Adding KRONon to your Amazon FireTV or Firestick