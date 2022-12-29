SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s “New Year’s Live” will feature live entertainment including a special performance by Illusionist Kevin Blake. Described as “the best magician you’ve probably never heard of,” Blake is known for his cutting edge magic that “absolutely confounds” and “totally engrosses.”

With a background in theater and spoken word, Blake’s fascination with illusion and deception create performances that blend genres, resulting in a one of a kind, interactive experience. His latest production, “The Illusionist” is playing monthly at the Palace Theater in San Francisco.

Blake is one of the featured entertainers for KRON4’s “New Years Live,” along with “Dear San Francisco,” which will be performing live from Club Fugazi.

Hosted by Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman, KRON4’s “New Years Live” features the Bay Area’s only live local New Year’s Eve fireworks show. It all happens this Saturday night, Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. on KRON4 and streaming on KRON On.