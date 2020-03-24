KRONon Demand: Shows & Documentaries to watch while you’re stuck at home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Stuck at home during the coronavirus stay-at-home order and looking for something to watch?
KRON4 has you covered! We dropped the paywall on our streaming service KRONon to keep you informed on the coronavirus pandemic.
Aside from our nonstop, commercial-free news coverage, KRONon also offers some Bay Area classics like People Behaving Badly, Bay Area Backroads, and documentaries on monumental times in our history.
How To Watch
KRONon is available to watch on multiple devices.
Download the KRONon App on your smartphone to watch on the go. The app is also available for tablets.
If you want to watch on a big screen, KRONon is also available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and ROKU.
Or you can watch on your computer or laptop by visiting https://www.kronon.tv/
What To Watch
24/7 News Coverage: KRONon offers commercial-free local news streaming 24 hours a day, seven day a week.
People Behaving Badly: Watch popular episodes of this Bay Area favorite.
Bay Area Backroads: Go on an adventure from the comfort of your living room! Doug McConnell will show you hidden gems across the Bay Area. This show is sure to spark ideas to add to your bucket list for once the stay-at-home order is lifted. You just may learn something too!
The Backstory: KRON4’s The Backstory takes viewers inside the newsroom and follows reporters in the field to show how the station reports the news every day. The reporters are real. The stories are real. The stresses are real.
Documentaries: Learn about the Bay Area’s history by watching KRON4’s documentaries detailing the monumental times in our past, including several shows about the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.
Below are some of our favorites:
- Gridlocked: The Bay Bridge Fiasco – Since the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, the Bay Bridge project has been a battleground.
- San Francisco: Birth Of A City 1850 – 1900 – The founding history of the city of San Francisco. When the gold rush jump starts a population explosion, the city develops a reputation for vice and sin. It also becomes known for its culture, theater and entrepreneurs who founded businesses still thriving today.
- Summer of Love in San Francisco – This documentary dives into the Summer of Love in San Francisco and Haight Ashbury in the late 60’s. We explore the music that defined a generation, the drug culture of LSD and marijuana, The Flower Children, Nixon in office and the Vietnam war.
- The Next Great Quake – The Next Great Quake is inevitable but no one knows where or when. We take an in-depth look at the devastating quake that hit San Francisco in 1906 and explore earthquake faults across the Bay Area.
- Milk and Moscone: Assassination at City Hall –
- Baseball by the Golden Gate: The Early Days – Baseball came to San Francisco during the Gold Rush, first being played on sand lots near what is now the Civic Center. In the1850’s, San Francisco is the largest city west of the Mississippi. Soon thereafter, in 1859, the first baseball team is organized.
- Loma Prieta: First 5 Days After The Quake – This KRON4 documentary takes us through the five days following the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.
- The Donner Party – In late October of 1846, 81 men, women, and children of the Donner Party, fell victim to a harsh and unforgiving winter.
- San Quentin: Prison in Paradise – Built in 1852, San Quentin is the oldest prison in California. The early years of the prison were full of beatings, escape, and drug use.
Sit back, relax, and watch KRONon!
