KRONon Demand: Shows & Documentaries to watch while you’re stuck at home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Stuck at home during the coronavirus stay-at-home order and looking for something to watch?

KRON4 has you covered! We dropped the paywall on our streaming service KRONon to keep you informed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from our nonstop, commercial-free news coverage, KRONon also offers some Bay Area classics like People Behaving Badly, Bay Area Backroads, and documentaries on monumental times in our history.

How To Watch

KRONon is available to watch on multiple devices.

Download the KRONon App on your smartphone to watch on the go. The app is also available for tablets.

If you want to watch on a big screen, KRONon is also available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and ROKU.

Or you can watch on your computer or laptop by visiting https://www.kronon.tv/

What To Watch

24/7 News Coverage: KRONon offers commercial-free local news streaming 24 hours a day, seven day a week.

People Behaving Badly: Watch popular episodes of this Bay Area favorite.

Bay Area Backroads: Go on an adventure from the comfort of your living room! Doug McConnell will show you hidden gems across the Bay Area. This show is sure to spark ideas to add to your bucket list for once the stay-at-home order is lifted. You just may learn something too!

The Backstory: KRON4’s The Backstory takes viewers inside the newsroom and follows reporters in the field to show how the station reports the news every day. The reporters are real. The stories are real. The stresses are real.

Documentaries: Learn about the Bay Area’s history by watching KRON4’s documentaries detailing the monumental times in our past, including several shows about the devastating 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

Below are some of our favorites:

Sit back, relax, and watch KRONon!

