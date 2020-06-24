KRON4 to host live town hall featuring Bay Area mayors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayors from across the Bay Area will join KRON4 for a live town hall tonight on how the region is moving forward from the coronavirus pandemic and the protests against police misconduct.

Inside Bay Area Politics: The Path Forward will air live on KRON4 tonight at 9 p.m. and will also be streamed on KRON4.com and KRONon.tv.

The one-hour special will be hosted by KRON4’s Catherine Heenan and Pam Moore.

Town hall guests include:

Concord Mayor Tim McGallian

Daly City Mayor Glenn Sylvester

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips

Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm

Vallejo Mayor Bob Sampayan

The panelists will discuss the recent protests calling for police reform following the death of George Floyd.

The mayors will also address how their cities are moving forward from the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers can ask questions during the town hall using the hashtag #BayAreaForward on social media.

If you miss the town hall, a replay will be added to this page shortly after the show ends.

