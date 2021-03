SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Warriors drop their third game in a row as the team goes into the All-Star break ready for some rest.

Steph Curry will make his seventh appearance at the game, and was picked third overall by team captain LeBron James.

Tom Brady’s rookie card sold for $1.25M.

Michigan’s basketball team got fired up by playing a tape of Draymond Green trash talking the school to motivate them. The Wolverines went on to win their first Big 10 title in 10 years.