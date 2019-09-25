KRONon to host San Francisco District Attorney Debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco voters will have an important decision to make this upcoming November election.

For the first time in more than 100 years, there is no incumbent candidate in the race for San Francisco District Attorney.

Instead, four challengers have stepped forward to secure the post of district attorney.

On Friday at 3 p.m., KRONon will host a debate with the following candidates running for San Francisco District Attorney:

Chesa Boudin, a Public Defender in San Francisco

Leif Dautch, Deputy Attorney General for the State of California

Nancy Tung, Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County

Suzy Loftus, former San Francisco Police Commission President

KRON4’s Catherine Heenan and a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, Heather Knight, will moderate the debate and question the candidates on the city’s biggest issues.

You can watch the debate live only on KRONon.