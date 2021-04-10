L.A. opens vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older

The city of Los Angeles has expanded vaccine eligibility for people age 16 and older.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times Saturday, the online system for booking appointments under the health care provider Carbon Health now allows people to select 16 and up as an option and continue the appointment-making process. It appears other providers will still begin allowing this age group to get shots starting on April 15, the date set by state health officials for all counties.

The massive expansion in eligibility comes five days ahead of schedule. Everyone age 50 and older became able to get a shot beginning on April 1.

Among other California counties to recently open up vaccine eligibility to all adults are Santa Clara County in the Bay Area and Fresno County in Central California, the Associated Press reported.

Check back for updates to this developing story.