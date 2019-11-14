Lagunitas Brewing to host Kincade first responder fundraiser

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 04: Lagunitas beer is offered for sale on May 4, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Heineken announced today that it had acquired the remaining 50 percent stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company. Heineken already owned a 50% of the company which it purchased in 2015. Lagunitas has breweries in Petaluma, California, and Chicago. Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer, has over 165 breweries in more than 70 countries. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PETALUMA (KRON) – Lagunitas Brewery will host a fundraiser this afternoon at 5 p.m. donating all food and beer proceeds, along with auction items, to First Responders Resiliency non-profit.

The event will take place at its main taproom on 1280 N McDowell Blvd, in Petaluma and will feature a set by local rock band The Stone Foxes.

This comes in conjunction with Lagunitas’ Beer for a Cause program, which donates the proceeds of a revolving selection of beers to the Petaluma People Services Center and the Humane Society of Sonoma County to support those impacted by the Kincade Fire.

The event will end at 9 p.m.