Lagunitas Brewing to host Kincade first responder fundraiser

PETALUMA (KRON) – Lagunitas Brewery will host a fundraiser this afternoon at 5 p.m. donating all food and beer proceeds, along with auction items, to First Responders Resiliency non-profit.
The event will take place at its main taproom on 1280 N McDowell Blvd, in Petaluma and will feature a set by local rock band The Stone Foxes.
This comes in conjunction with Lagunitas’ Beer for a Cause program, which donates the proceeds of a revolving selection of beers to the Petaluma People Services Center and the Humane Society of Sonoma County to support those impacted by the Kincade Fire.
The event will end at 9 p.m.