Lake County wildfire prompts evacuation order

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Crews are on scene of a two fires burning in Lake County, officials said Thursday.

The larger fire is sized at 15 acres as of 4 p.m.

The ‘Golf Fire’ is burning off of Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, according to CAL FIRE.

#GolfFire off Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, northwest of Clearlake in Lake County is 15 acres. Evacuation orders in place for Riviera West subdivision. pic.twitter.com/zCScnGHs6p — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 8, 2019

There is a second fire burning in the area as well.

That fire remains at 2 acres, fire officials told KRON4.

The sheriff’s department issued an evacuation order for the Riviera West neighborhood in Kelseyville.

Officials say there is an immediate threat to “life and property.”

Residents are advised to evacuate.

Kelseyville High School, located at 5480 Main Street, is being used as a shelter for residents.

Forty structures are threatened and the fire is not contained, CAL FIRE said.

Officials have several air units and first responders from neighboring counties fighting the fire.

Many are without power in Lake County because of the fire. So far, PG&E estimates that 260 customers are experiencing power outages.

This is developing, check back for updates