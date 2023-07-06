(KRON) — Police in the Lake Tahoe area are looking for a prowler who snuck into the rooms of two female resort guests and fondled their feet earlier this week. The first incident occurred on Sunday July 2 and the second occurred the following day, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

In both instances, a female guest staying at a resort in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline awoke to find an intruder in their room fondling their feet. When the women woke up, the intruder left the room, exiting through an exterior sliding screen door, police said.

Both women’s rooms were on the ground floor. Police suspect the prowler entered the rooms through unsecured exterior screen doors. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that it is actively investigating these incidents.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Investigator Scott Wharton at (775) 586-7253.

Police are cautioning all residents and guests in the Lake Tahoe area to secure exterior doors to their homes and rental rooms.