MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — An eastbound lane on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is blocked Tuesday night after a multi-car crash.

Drivers should expect delays.

The crash was first reported just after 4:30 p.m.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

The CHP first said six cars were involved and were blocking lanes on the eastern span.

As of 5:06 p.m., one lane was still closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 37 as an alternate route.

