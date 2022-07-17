OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland’s Laney College is offering free tuition, books, bus passes and more for the fall semester.

The college announced this week that students who complete either the FAFSA or the California Dream Act applications will have free tuition, free textbooks, free health fees, bus passes, lunch on campus, weekly boxes of produce, and will be able to check out free Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspots from the library.

“Now more than ever, we must recognize that college costs that go beyond tuition represent barriers to success for so many students, whether they are working adults attending part-time or high school graduates. This Fall is about not only opportunity, but putting students in the best position possible to reach their goals with our support,” said Rudy Besikof, president of Laney College, in a news release.

