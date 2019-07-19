Large pothole closes lanes on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Pothole repairs were completed on southbound Interstate-880 Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol had advised drivers to be aware of a large pothole in Oakland.

The 4-foot by 3-foot pothole was on southbound I-880, over Jackson Street.





As of 8:45 p.m., the lanes were scheduled to be closed for two more hours while Caltrans continued to work on the repair, according to authorities.

If your car was damaged because of the pothole, drivers can file a claim here.

We apologize to anyone inconvenienced by a large pothole today on SB I-880 in Oakland. Crews are working to complete emergency repairs & reopen lanes ASAP. If your vehicle sustained damage, please file a claim with Caltrans @ https://t.co/CyDhLEFxa6 @CaltransHQ @CHPoakland — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 20, 2019

