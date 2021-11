SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — A large tree and power lines were are blocking the roadway at Center Blvd between Madrone Ave and Saunders Ave and all arterial streets on Thursday morning.

The alert from Central Marin police came at 4:35 a.m.

Police said the fire department, public works and PG&E are all on the scene. They recommend drivers take Sir Francis Drake Blvd as a detour.

There is no estimated time for when Center Blvd will reopen.