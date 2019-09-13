Las Vegas nail salon offers CBD-infused pedicures

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — A Las Vegas nail salon is use CPD oil in pedicures.

The salon charges $65 for the service.

According to Nab Nail Bar, the unique pedicures help relieve chronic pain, reduce inflammation and treat various skin conditions.

“Relieves your muscle aches. If your on your feet all day at work, it just takes that all away,” said customer Jennifer Jones.

“We had so many people that were excited about it. And we were getting bookings before we even launched it,” said Alex Whitting, nail technician at the salon.

While CBD is a compound found in cannabis, it does not produce a high like the THC.