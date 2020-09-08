‘Last Chance U’: Antioch’s Dior Scott shows how hardship and hustle can lead to success

OAKLAND, CAIF. (KRON) – From Netflix, to the University of Hawaii.

Antioch’s Dior Scott was featured in ‘Last Chance U.’ A Netflix football series highlighting Oakland’s Laney College football team.

Since the show has aired the football receiver has seen attention from media outlets across the nation.

“At first it was scary. I didn’t know, like I was scared to even tell my story because I was too embarrassed to even tell it with what was going on in my life. I had a talk with the staff and they were like, ‘yo, your story is really touching we can really use this to really touch people.’ “

Dior was hesitant to open up as the series dove deep and showed the trials and tribulation the receiver faced.

“I think me sleeping in my car. I think that was what made me the most hesitant. Because I know that was my lowest moment in life. I didn’t want people to see me sleeping in my car and think oh he’s just lying, he’s just faking it.”

Dior’s story was one like no other.

The receiver was homeless, struggling with mental health, anxiety and facing family struggles, but still managed to persevere through.

All while being a voice, even for those who felt like they were voiceless.

The receiver was shocked when people started to reach out who heard his story.

“For people to really look at me as a mental health advocate, and will look at my story and say I sparked something, that’s really a great feeling inside.”

With junior college in the rear view mirror, the receiver headed to the University of Hawaii in hopes to walk on the football team.

Nobody predicted what would come next, a pandemic, pausing sports around the world.

“It’s been difficult, even though I’m a walk on I’m going to have to pay for tuition. So finding ways to pay for my tuition, plus with the coaches believing in me now the whole world is watching to see my next move.”

Dior went on to discuss how even though his spot on the football team isn’t solidified, he’s using it as motivation.

“I’m not scared of it I love it, I’m gonna keep embracing it because this is what I wanted from the jump. I know there’s gonna be a lot of eyes looking on me so whenever football is ready, I’m gonna be ready. “

To those following in Dior’s footsteps he says that no matter how hard life gets to never quit, life is too short.

“Always have that positive go-happy attitude but also have that grind mentality because you don’t when it’s your last day to strap on cleats.”

Having finished his time at Laney College, we asked the receiver what does it mean to be ‘Laney Built?’

“Laney is really that grit that grind that we all have because we know that we’re the underdogs coming in as is. Being Laney Built is really a motto,” Dior said.

With his time at Laney College, Dior was able to be coached from one of Oakland’s finest, Head Coach John Beam.

According to Laney’s website, “Coach Beam started at Laney College as the Running Backs coach in 2004, and in 2005 he was promoted to the Offensive Coordinator position. As the Offensive Coordinator, he lead an explosive offense that helped the Eagles win 3 conference championships and 5 straight bowl game appearances. In 2012, he became the Head Football Coach. Under his leadership as the Head Coach, Laney College has won two league titles, has a .600 winning percentage, and has gone to 6 bowl games.”

Dior can be seen in the Netflix series leaning on Coach Beam to help guide him on and off the football field.

“Biggest lesson I’ve learned from Coach Beam is to just be a star… And not just on the football field, really just have that positive attitude that outgo hustle and just be a star,” Dior said.

Even though the receiver loves his time in Hawaii, he’ll never forget where he came from.

“I miss my Laney brothers because that’s JuCo that’s where I started from… It’s a different type of bond different type of relationship.”

Photos and video courtesy of Netflix.

