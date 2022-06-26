PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Today is the last day to visit the three-day street festival, Festa Italia, in Pittsburg from 11 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Festa Italia honors Italian American history and culture. Today the festival features a kid’s zone, spaghetti eating contest, bocce ball tournament, music and entertainment performances, and numerous vendors.

General admission tickets are five dollars and children 12 and under get in free. Lawn chairs are encouraged for those watching music performances.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Festa Italia’s website.