SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Can’t make it to Italy this Summer? No problem. The last day of the annual North Beach Festival in San Francisco’s Little Italy is today from 10am to 6pm.

The event features live music and performances, a blessing of the animals ceremony, wine and beer gardens, kids chalk art area, street painting, and numerous vendors. The festival will be held on Columbus and Grant Ave. and throughout the streets of North Beach.

The event is hosted by North Beach Business Association. All proceeds from the event will go back into community efforts such as job training, temporary housing, and free meals.

This will be the 66th year of the North Beach Festival. More information can be found on The 66th Annual North Beach Festival 2022.