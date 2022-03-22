SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The late comedian Bob Saget has been memorialized in a mural located in Osage Alley at Mission and 24th Street in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The mural, which was painted by GF Murals, depicts a smiling young Saget wearing a San Francisco 49ers jacket.

“If you grew up with a TV you grew up with this man, so glad we were able to paint this in SF,” said a statement on the GF Mural’s Instagram. “RIP Danny Tanner.”

Saget, best known for his starring role on “Full House,” died earlier this year in a Florida hotel room after performing a standup comedy set earlier in the evening.