OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.

OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 9000 block of MacArthur Boulevard, off the corner in front of Harry’s Liquor.

Police also received reports of people firing guns and setting off fireworks in the area. After officers arrived on scene, vehicles and spectators began to disperse.