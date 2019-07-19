Late night standoff with Milpitas Police results in the use of flash bang grenades

MILPITAS (KRON) – In the late hours of Thursday night Milpitas Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 1600 block of East Calaveras Blvd.

A male suspect assaulted a woman with a knife just before 11:31 p.m. and had retreated to his nearby apartment off of North Temple Drive.

He refused to exit once officers arrived, so police set up a perimeter to negotiate with the suspect, meanwhile calling SWAT and evacuating nearby residents.

After four hours of negotiations, police were able to enter the apartment with the assistance “diversionary tactics,” or flash band grenades, and safely took the suspect into custody.

It it unknown at this time what injuries were sustained by the victim, or what the motives of the suspect were, as the two did not know each other.