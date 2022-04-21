(KTXL) — A strong late-season storm is bringing rounds of rain and heavy snow to Northern California.

The rain won’t be as steady or widespread in the afternoon, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have the potential to bring heavy rain, lightning, and small hail. There’s even a possibility that funnel clouds are produced. If a funnel cloud contacts the ground, it is considered a tornado.

Just before 5 p.m., a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service Sacramento for Calaveras, Amador, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

“Tornado Warning including Rancho Calaveras CA, Valley Springs CA, San Andreas CA until 5:15 PM PDT,” the NWS Sacramento tweeted.

“@NWSSacramento has issued #TornadoWarning for Northeastern SJC until 515 PM. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows,” the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services tweeted.

Closer look at the tornado warning near Rancho Calaveras. The radar indicates rotation and it’s moving toward la Valley Springs. pic.twitter.com/R5g160OM5F — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 21, 2022

The snow will be coming down in the Sierra for most of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 5000 feet until 11 a.m. Friday. This is only the 6th April Winter Storm Warning issued by NWS Sacramento in the past 10 years. The snow will lighten up this evening and taper off tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow totals of 1 to 2 feet will extend the ski season.

Tomorrow is going to be a mess in the mountains. A significant late season storm could bring white out conditions at times to the Sierra. pic.twitter.com/tbOKcE9UuS — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 20, 2022

The rain won’t bring California out of drought conditions, but it will lower pollen counts for a few days, and significantly lower energy available for wildfires by dampening fuels. Fire season will likely be on hold until mid-May for Northern California.