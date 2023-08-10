HONOLULU (KHON2) – Maui County officials said Thursday afternoon that an additional 17 fatalities were confirmed, that brings the total to 53 lives lost in the Lahaina wildfires.

As of Thursday morning, Maui officials said that the Lahaina fire was 80% contained.

“These past few days the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime. With lives lost and properties dissemated, we are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time.” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

Maui County officials add more than 270 structures, including an iconic 120-year-old building on Front Street, have been either damaged or destroyed; much of the destruction has been in the historic town of Lahaina.

Cell phone service is reportedly down for much of west Maui, with the potential to remain inoperable for weeks.

State officials are urging the public to avoid traveling to the affected areas in an effort to reserve resources for those most in need of them.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,000 people sought services at shelters, according to the American Red Cross who is staffing the shelters.

Those wanting to assist by donating to shelters, may do so at War Memorial. It will be open for drop-offs Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among the items being accepted are: non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets. Officials are asking that donations not be dropped off at fire stations.

GoFundMe has created a list of verified fundraisers for those looking to provide monetary support online. Click here, to donate to victims’ on Maui.

The Pulehu fire in Kihei was reportedly 70% contained as of Thursday morning and the fire in Upcountry was awaiting further assessment.

