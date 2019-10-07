Law that would ban child sex dolls sitting in senate committee for 16 months

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG/AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of life-like child sex dolls or robots has been sitting in a U.S. Senate committee for 18 months. The CREEPER Act, which stands for Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedophilic Robots, would ban the distribution or importing of such child sex dolls in the U.S.

The issue comes to light after a sex offender was arrested in Foley for failing to register. Investigators say they found a gun, ammo and an anatomically correct sex doll the size of a child.

WKRG News 5’s Washington correspondents report the bill was introduced by a Republican from New York in December 2017. It was co-sponsored by 30 Republicans and 3 Democrats. None of those lawmakers were from Alabama. Three Florida representatives did sign-on. You can read the full summary of the bill by clicking here.

It doesn’t appear a hearing was ever held on the bill, but it was passed on a voice-vote after suspending the normal house rules in June 2018. After passing the House, it was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration, but no action has been taken in the last 16 months.

There’s no indication in the record why it has stalled.

Earlier this year, Florida did pass a similar law and the governor signed it. The law makes possessing, selling or displaying a child-like sex doll illegal in Florida. It was passed by the state House and Senate unanimously, and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

A legislative analysis of the bill said that child-like sex dolls imported from China, Japan and Hong Kong are becoming increasingly prevalent in the U.S. They are part of what has become a $15 billion sex toy industry, according to the analysis. It’s now a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida to possess, give away, advertise, sell or display the dolls. A second offense would be a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.