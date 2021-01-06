Lawmakers call to remove Trump from office after rioters breach Capitol

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lawmakers are calling to remove President Donald Trump from office after violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Many are blaming the president for inciting his supporters that violently breached the Capitol building as Congress was meeting and expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Democratic lawmakers are now encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.
“Trump has given us no choice. The 25th Amendment must be invoked NOW,” Rep. Jackie Speier wrote on Twitter.
Even though Inauguration Day is two weeks away, U.S. leaders say it’s far too long.
They want Trump out immediately.
A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.
The Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.