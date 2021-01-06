Lawmakers call to remove Trump from office after rioters breach Capitol

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Lawmakers are calling to remove President Donald Trump from office after violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Many are blaming the president for inciting his supporters that violently breached the Capitol building as Congress was meeting and expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Democratic lawmakers are now encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

“Trump has given us no choice. The 25th Amendment must be invoked NOW,” Rep. Jackie Speier wrote on Twitter.

Trump has given us no choice. The 25th Amendment must be invoked NOW. We need to immediately wrest control of the country from him. He is not the commander of chief of the US. He is commander of chief of the Trump mob & proud boys. @VP Pence must step up & defend our democracy. — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) January 6, 2021

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Even though Inauguration Day is two weeks away, U.S. leaders say it’s far too long.

They want Trump out immediately.

A woman is dead! The U.S. Capitol is under siege. Peaceful transfer of power has been disrupted.



Trump has incited this chaos & violence. The 25th amendment must be invoked. If not, Congress must impeach & convict Trump.



13 days is far too long for Trump to remain in office. — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 6, 2021

I don’t make a statement like this lightly: Two weeks is too long for Donald Trump to remain in office, where he can continue to incite more untold violence.



Read my full statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/DJ1KpyV1Z5 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021

A woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the violent pro-Trump protest has died.

The Washington, D.C., police chief says at least five weapons have been recovered and at least 13 people have been arrested so far in pro-Trump protests.

Vice President Pence can help put down this attempted coup if he wants to.



I’m circulating a letter urging him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.



If he doesn’t, then Congress should go ahead and impeach the President. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump is directly responsible for the attack on the Capitol. He’s unfit to serve a second more as President or ever hold office again.



He should resign immediately. If not, his cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment. If they are too cowardly, Congress must impeach him. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) January 7, 2021

Impeach Donald Trump. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 6, 2021