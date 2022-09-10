SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — A section of Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara is closed Saturday morning due to a major traffic collision that is blocking the roadway.

Santa Clara police said the southbound lanes of Lawrence Expressway are closed, as of 6:55 a.m., between Monroe Street and Cabrillo Avenue due to the collision. Police expect the closure to last up to three hours.

KRON On is streaming news live now

In the meantime, Santa Clara Police Department advises drivers to slow down, use an alternate route and follow instructions of the public safety personnel on scene.

There are no additional details about the incident nor whether there are injuries.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.