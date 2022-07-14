(BCN) — The lead singer of the band Gary Bohannon and The Bad Habits suffered cardiac arrest during a performance at the Concerts in the Park music series in Stockton’s Victory Park on Wednesday. Gary Bohannon collapsed after the second song and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Randy Coss, the band’s drummer.

“This isn’t the first time this happened, and that is why we are a bit worried,” Coss said.

“The music stopped. When I looked up, [Bohannon] was sitting, people were holding him and calling for some aspirin, nurse, doctor and ambulance,” said Teri Kelly, who was attending the concert with her family.

Audience members Vince Castillo, Margeaux Webb and Patrick Teczon took over for Bohannon and continued the concert for the evening. The singers, who perform with other bands, are friends with Bohannon and showed up at the concert to support his group. Castillo plays with Network; Webb is with Margeaux and the Professor; and Teczon is with Margeaux and the Professor, Unit Seven and Out’n About.

“[Vince and I] were walking up towards the concert when it happened. We were here to support Gary and his band. We all show up at each other’s performances to show support. In fact, I was at Vince’s performance last night,” Webb said. “We knew some of the songs, so we decided to go in for Gary.”

They performed “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Just My Imagination” by The Temptations, “Do You Love Me” by The Contours, among several other songs during the two-hour-long concert. An update on Bohannon’s health came in 10 minutes before the concert wrapped up, as Castillo announced to the crowd that the lead singer was doing OK.

“Thank you for joining and listening to ‘Gary and the Pacemaker Replacement,'” Webb joked, as the crowd cheered on the health update. According to Webb, Bohannon has a pacemaker for his heart, and his friends and the band have a running joke on it, given his medical history.

The band awaits further update on his health condition.

“We gotta play tomorrow and we don’t know if we are playing tomorrow, and we are to play on Saturday also,” Coss said Thursday morning.

Bohannon’s girlfriend Pamela Hunt Abare wrote on Facebook thanking the first responders and the music clan of Stockton.

“You all got together and made Gary’s absence last night at Victory Park feel a little bit better. Although I missed seeing him perform I am so grateful for the camaraderie & care his fellow musicians displayed,” she said. “Gary Bohannon is back to his normal self this morning after his medical emergency.”

Gary Bohannon and The Bad Habits is a band that came together about two and a half years ago during COVID-19 and plays ’70s Motown-style music, according to Coss. Concerts in the Park is a 12-week concert series at Victory Park in Stockton, with one band performing every week through Aug. 17. The concerts take place 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and admission is free for everyone.

