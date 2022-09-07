(KRON) — Across the country, Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives are holding what they call a Gun Violence Prevention Day of Action and Santa Clara is one county that is encouraging support for gun control legislation.

This past summer, the U.S. House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, passed H.R. 1808 which would ban assault weapons nationwide. The vote happened after several mass shootings nationwide, including the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The bill will have a tough time passing the U.S. Senate where Democrats have a very slim majority. They would need at least 10 Republicans to support the bill, and that is unlikely to happen.

In San Jose on Wednesday, elected officials encouraged people to support candidates in the upcoming midterm elections who are in favor of gun control. They said their goal is to prevent more mass shootings.

“No child should feel unsafe going to school, the anchor institutions in our communities,” said Anna G. Eshoo, U.S. Representative.

“This is not a partisan issue in the country. But it has become a partisan issue in the Congress. So, let’s turn that around with our voices so that the parents and grandparents of this country can stop worrying every single day as their kids go off to school, about whether they will be slaughtered with an assault weapon,” said Zoe Lofgren, U.S. Representative.