LeBron James considers making rap album

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — LeBron James… the artist?

The NBA superstar shared his love for music and said he was considering doing an album in a tweet sent earlier this week.

However, James said his voice wouldn’t actually be on the records — but perhaps his talented friends might.

My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album. Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can. 😉😁! Thinking out load 🤔👑💭. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2021

For those who remember, LeBron and former Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant collaborated on a track in 2018. The song was titled “It Ain’t Easy”.

James, who is considered one of the greatest players of all time, wouldn’t be the first in the league to dip their toes into the music industry.

Bay Area native Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A, joined the rap scene and is notably one of the few NBA players to succeed in both avenues.

Also, Iman Shumpert, Lonzo Ball, Lou Williams and others.