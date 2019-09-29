LeBron James’ high school jersey up for auction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A sweat-stained jersey LeBron James wore while playing Ohio high school basketball and during his first Sports Illustrated magazine cover shoot as a teenager in 2002 is being auctioned.

The online auction listing says the gold mesh jersey from the NBA star’s days with the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in Akron features green lettering with the word “Irish” and number 23, the same number he’d later wear for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Goldin Auctions says James gave the jersey to its current owner, an unidentified seller who attended the school.

The auction house says 5% of the proceeds will go to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The auction runs until Oct. 19. Early bidding reached $37,000.

James now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.