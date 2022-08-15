SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department.

The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft Hotel in San Jose after receiving a complaint of possible exposure to Legionella. Samples were collected from the hotel’s pool, spa, filling spigots, and recirculation equipment.

A sample collected from the hotel’s spa filter confirmed the presence of Legionella. The hotel’s spa is closed until a decontamination process is completed, according to the health department.

The spa will have to be resampled to confirm there is no presence of Legionella before it can reopen. Legionella bacteria causes Legionnaires’ disease which, if contracted, can lead to lung infection.

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease have recently been reported in Napa County. There are no additional cases in connection to the hotel In San Jose, according to the health department.