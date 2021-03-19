Legoland set to begin reopening April 1 after yearlong closure

After closing its gates one year ago, Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad is set to begin reopening on April 1, officials announced Friday.

The theme park will first welcome back guests for “Park Preview Days,” which gives access to select rides, like Fairy Tale Brook and Coastersaurus. Visitors will also be able to meet characters and watch live entertainment.

The resort will then officially reopen April 15, allowing people to also visit the Sea Life aquarium and Lego Chima Water Park.

Hotel guests, pass holders and ticket holders impacted by the closure will get priority access throughout the month of April, according to Legoland California Resort.

In accordance with California state guidelines, visitors will need to buy tickets in advance to reserve access to the theme park, which can only reopen at reduced capacity. Guests aged 2 and older will have to wear face coverings and have their temperatures taken upon arrival.

To be able to reopen, the theme park is hiring for multiple positions.

“It’s been a long and challenging year for all of us and we are extremely excited to be able to start reopening our Resort not only to our guests so they can build family memories, but for our staff who have been patiently waiting to return to work,” Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said in a statement.

Legoland’s plans come after Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia announced that it will reopen on April 1.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are set to reopen on April 30.

Universal Studios is also planning a late April reopening while Knott’s Berry Farm is expected to open some time in May.

The theme parks are able to open back up after the state unexpectedly changed the COVID-19 reopening framework, allowing counties in the red tier — the second-most restrictive level in the four-tier plan — to open theme parks at 15% capacity, with limits on indoor activities.

Once coronavirus rates improve and counties move to the next level, the orange tier, major theme parks there will be able to open at 25% capacity.