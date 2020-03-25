Leila by the Bay in Hercules offering free meals to families amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

HERCULES, Calif., (KRON) — With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local Hercules restaurant is offering free meals for people in need. As schools remain closed many children who rely on school lunches will be left without something to eat.

Leila by the Bay located in the Civic Center Historical Building at 1991 Railroad Avenue in Hercules is offering any school child and their family a free meal.

To get a free meal, you can stop by the restaurant and let them know that you’ve seen their post offering free meals to those in need.

Leila by the Bay is open for takeout only.