SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of Levi Strauss & Co. will retire next year, according to a news release from the company. Chip Bergh, who served as CEO of the San Francisco-based apparel company for 12 years, will retire on April 26, 2024.

The company’s current president, Michelle Gass, has been elected by the Levi’s board of directors to succeed Bergh as president and CEO, effective Jan. 29, 2024, according to the press release.

“We would like to thank Chip for his inspirational leadership and unwavering commitment to the company over the last 12-plus years,” said Bob Eckert, chairman of the LS&Co. Board of Directors. “Chip has transformed this company and will leave it far better than when he arrived.”

“It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great company as CEO for the last 12 years. I want to especially thank my team, the board of directors and the family shareholders for all their support through the years,” Bergh said. “The Levi’s® brand is the strongest it has ever been, and as we pivot to become more of an omni-channel, direct-to-consumer retailer, it is time for new leadership.”

One of the largest brand-name apparel companies in the world and the first name in global jeanswear, Levi’s maintains its headquarters in San Francisco and sells products in more than 110 companies around the world.